Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Takes Position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 5,691 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 317.5% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 263 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 215.0% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MDT stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $118.85. The stock had a trading volume of 95,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,356,470. Medtronic plc has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $120.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $116.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.22. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The firm had revenue of $7.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. Analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.54%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on MDT shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Medtronic from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Medtronic from $125.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Medtronic from $120.00 to $128.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $120.93.

In other news, SVP Carol A. Surface sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.90, for a total value of $1,723,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Robert John White sold 10,930 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.46, for a total value of $1,261,977.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,852 shares in the company, valued at $6,448,671.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Company Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

