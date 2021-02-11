Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Takes $901,000 Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 12,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $901,000. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF comprises about 1.0% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 422.3% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 410,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,356,000 after purchasing an additional 331,785 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 11.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,091,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,644,000 after purchasing an additional 108,588 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 97.2% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 165,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,807,000 after purchasing an additional 81,344 shares during the period. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 154.8% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 96,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,879,000 after purchasing an additional 58,419 shares during the period. Finally, Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 98.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 112,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,062,000 after purchasing an additional 55,912 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF stock traded down $0.04 during trading on Thursday, reaching $74.95. 305 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 187,493. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $72.28 and its 200 day moving average is $111.26. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 1 year low of $41.49 and a 1 year high of $75.45.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

