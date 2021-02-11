Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Purchases New Shares in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. purchased a new stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 880 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 817 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Aspen Investment Management Inc boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Aspen Investment Management Inc now owns 2,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $961,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $466,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,710 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $727,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FICO traded down $0.50 during trading on Thursday, hitting $471.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,719 shares, compared to its average volume of 254,344. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $491.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $457.61. The firm has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.83 and a beta of 1.18. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52 week low of $177.65 and a 52 week high of $530.95.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $312.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.80 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $511.25.

In other news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $507.42, for a total transaction of $263,350.98. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,846 shares in the company, valued at $4,488,637.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total value of $161,150.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,709 shares in the company, valued at $4,007,446.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,079 shares of company stock worth $537,079. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

