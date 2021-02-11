Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Invests $1.73 Million in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. purchased a new position in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 7,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,730,000. Cummins accounts for approximately 2.0% of Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the third quarter worth $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Cummins in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Cummins by 82.1% in the fourth quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 224 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins in the third quarter valued at $52,000. 81.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cummins stock traded down $5.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $239.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,037 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,238,114. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $234.49 and its 200 day moving average is $220.81. The company has a market cap of $35.52 billion, a PE ratio of 23.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Cummins Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.03 and a 52-week high of $254.13.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 20.30% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be given a $1.35 dividend. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 18th. Cummins’s payout ratio is currently 35.88%.

In other Cummins news, VP Thaddeus B. Ewald sold 650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.27, for a total value of $158,775.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,671.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Norman Thomas Linebarger sold 8,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.10, for a total value of $2,056,143.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 99,927 shares in the company, valued at $24,492,107.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,498 shares of company stock worth $2,816,552. Insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMI. Citigroup upped their price objective on Cummins from $260.00 to $275.00 in a report on Monday. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Cummins from $277.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Vertical Research began coverage on Cummins in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Argus upped their price objective on Cummins from $246.00 to $281.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Cummins from $221.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $222.62.

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, products worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

