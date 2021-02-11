Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. Buys New Shares in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 3,010 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 19.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 880 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 9.5% during the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 5,360 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its holdings in Applied Materials by 13.8% during the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 23,435 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after buying an additional 2,835 shares during the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS raised its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 7.7% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 127,445 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,577,000 after purchasing an additional 9,144 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $90.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $82.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Argus increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $77.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Applied Materials currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.46.

Shares of AMAT stock traded up $7.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.67. The stock had a trading volume of 579,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,654,695. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.07. The company has a current ratio of 3.00, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.64 and a 12 month high of $110.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.31 billion, a PE ratio of 28.82, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.08. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Applied Materials’s revenue was up 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th will be given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.10%.

In other news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total value of $69,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Recommended Story: Technical Indicators – What is a Golden Cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.