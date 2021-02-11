Bollard Group LLC Trims Stock Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Bollard Group LLC lowered its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 13,832 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 366 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,914 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,167,000 after purchasing an additional 6,674 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 216.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 93,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $18,726,000 after buying an additional 63,726 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD now owns 11,280 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,975,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 29,601 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $7,806,000 after buying an additional 4,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westbourne Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter valued at $5,072,000. 68.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total transaction of $2,987,191.64. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $303.60. The stock had a trading volume of 33,493 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,615,685. The company has a market capitalization of $104.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.82, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $281.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $229.11. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $309.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The investment management company reported $12.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.47 by $4.61. The business had revenue of $11.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.07 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 26.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

A number of research firms recently commented on GS. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $449.00 price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $307.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “buy” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $270.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $225.00 to $319.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $302.77.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

