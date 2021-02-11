Bollard Group LLC Sells 9,813 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Bollard Group LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 160,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,813 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Fortis were worth $6,539,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fortis during the 3rd quarter valued at $82,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fortis by 22.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,355 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the period. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new position in Fortis in the 3rd quarter worth about $150,000. Institutional investors own 47.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FTS shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Fortis from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Fortis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.88.

Shares of FTS traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $40.79. The stock had a trading volume of 3,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,654. The company’s 50-day moving average is $40.69 and its 200 day moving average is $40.67. Fortis Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.59 and a 12-month high of $44.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $19.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be issued a $0.379 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Fortis’s payout ratio is currently 80.73%.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 429,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 97,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,143 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

