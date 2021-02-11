Bollard Group LLC Lowers Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

Bollard Group LLC lowered its holdings in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 373,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,053 shares during the period. The Southern makes up 0.9% of Bollard Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in The Southern were worth $22,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SO. Beacon Financial Group increased its position in shares of The Southern by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Financial Group now owns 10,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in The Southern by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 7,666 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,355 shares during the last quarter. KMG Fiduciary Partners LLC bought a new position in The Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Southern during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $404,000. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its position in The Southern by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 10,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. 57.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Southern news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.96, for a total transaction of $1,858,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 50,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,116,030.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $152,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 64,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,929,741.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,164,100 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on SO. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Southern from $61.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded The Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on The Southern in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank upgraded The Southern from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on The Southern from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.00.

NYSE:SO traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $60.92. 17,148 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,869,993. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.39. The Southern Company has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $70.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th. The Southern’s payout ratio is 82.32%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

