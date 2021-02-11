Bollard Group LLC Cuts Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Bollard Group LLC cut its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 55,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Bollard Group LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 79.6% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Comcast news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.77. The company had a trading volume of 192,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,594,699. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $241.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $31.70 and a 12 month high of $53.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The firm had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is 29.39%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $62.00 target price (up previously from $57.00) on shares of Comcast in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Benchmark upped their target price on shares of Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Comcast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.85.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

