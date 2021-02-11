Bollard Group LLC Buys New Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Bollard Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 79,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,544,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Madison Square Garden Sports during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the fourth quarter worth about $60,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays initiated coverage on Madison Square Garden Sports in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $224.00 target price on the stock. Macquarie increased their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Madison Square Garden Sports from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Madison Square Garden Sports currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $205.89.

Shares of Madison Square Garden Sports stock traded up $2.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $182.30. 1,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 227,068. The business has a 50-day moving average of $177.19 and a 200 day moving average of $169.11. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $140.15 and a fifty-two week high of $316.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of -33.08 and a beta of 1.00.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($1.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.46) by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $28.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.93 earnings per share. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue was down 95.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Madison Square Garden Sports

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. operates as a professional sports company. Its portfolio of assets include the New York Knickerbockers of the National Basketball Association (NBA), and the New York Rangers of the National Hockey League; two development league teams, including the Hartford Wolf Pack of the American Hockey League, and the Westchester Knicks of the NBA G League; Knicks Gaming, an esports franchise; and esports teams.

Featured Article: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.