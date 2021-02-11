BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €52.00 by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) (EPA:BNP) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €54.00 ($63.53) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley set a €57.00 ($67.06) price target on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($61.18) price objective on BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of BNP Paribas SA (BNP.PA) and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €48.48 ($57.04).

EPA BNP opened at €45.14 ($53.10) on Monday. BNP Paribas SA has a 12 month low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a 12 month high of €69.17 ($81.38). The stock’s 50 day moving average is €43.41 and its 200 day moving average is €38.33.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

