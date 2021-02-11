Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.07 EPS

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $249.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $223.41 million. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Bloom Energy updated its FY 2021

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

Shares of Bloom Energy stock opened at $41.41 on Thursday. Bloom Energy has a one year low of $3.00 and a one year high of $44.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.72 and a beta of 3.77. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.91, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.33.

A number of research firms recently commented on BE. Johnson Rice initiated coverage on Bloom Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. They issued an “accumulate” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Bloom Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley cut Bloom Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.33.

In other Bloom Energy news, CEO Kr Sridhar sold 452,299 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $8,697,709.77. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,776,005.09. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 11,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.92, for a total value of $447,541.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 152,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,928,839.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 993,849 shares of company stock valued at $24,692,187 over the last ninety days. 26.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Bloom Energy

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation. It offers Bloom Energy Server, a stationary power generation platform that converts standard low-pressure natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

