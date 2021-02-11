Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) Shares Down 13.1%

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR)’s share price traded down 13.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.85 and last traded at $1.93. 1,920,875 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average session volume of 1,533,758 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.22.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 11th. The technology company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter. Blonder Tongue Laboratories had a negative return on equity of 180.97% and a negative net margin of 52.07%. The company had revenue of $4.17 million during the quarter.

In other Blonder Tongue Laboratories news, major shareholder Fund I. Lp Cavalry sold 62,491 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.51, for a total value of $94,361.41. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,187,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,138.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Robert J. Palle, Jr. sold 40,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.30, for a total value of $52,037.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,524,973 shares in the company, valued at $3,282,464.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 152,520 shares of company stock worth $220,399. Insiders own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Blonder Tongue Laboratories stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 55,897 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.55% of Blonder Tongue Laboratories as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Blonder Tongue Laboratories Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:BDR)

Blonder Tongue Laboratories, Inc, a technology-development and manufacturing company, provides television (TV) signal encoding, transcoding, digital transport, and broadband product solutions in the United States. It offers digital video headend products comprising high definition and standard definition, MPEG-2, and MPEG-4/H.264 encoders and transcoders; satellite quadrature phase shift key and eight phase shift key to quadrature amplitude modulation (QAM) transcoders; digital QAM multiplexers; ATSC/QAM-IP transcoders; EdgeQAM devices; and NeXgen Gateway, a digital video signal processing platform to system operators for the acquisition, processing, compression, encoding, and management of digital videos.

