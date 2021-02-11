Blocknet Price Hits $2.66 on Major Exchanges (BLOCK)

Blocknet (CURRENCY:BLOCK) traded up 99.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Blocknet coin can now be bought for approximately $2.66 or 0.00005572 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Blocknet has traded 76.1% higher against the dollar. Blocknet has a market cap of $19.98 million and $190,235.00 worth of Blocknet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $10.51 or 0.00021975 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.59 or 0.00015877 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.39 or 0.00005008 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001763 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 40.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0317 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00003525 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0366 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Blocknet Coin Profile

BLOCK is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 21st, 2014. Blocknet’s total supply is 7,500,553 coins. Blocknet’s official Twitter account is @The_Blocknet and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Blocknet is blocknet.co . The Reddit community for Blocknet is /r/theblocknet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Blocknet Coin Trading

Blocknet can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blocknet directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Blocknet should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Blocknet using one of the exchanges listed above.

