BlitzPredict (XBP) Achieves Market Cap of $318,628.32

BlitzPredict (CURRENCY:XBP) traded up 10.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. One BlitzPredict token can now be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BlitzPredict has a total market cap of $318,628.32 and $1.00 worth of BlitzPredict was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BlitzPredict has traded up 2.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001778 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000754 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0982 or 0.00000205 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 46.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.54 or 0.00022012 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000563 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Datacoin (DTC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BoostCoin (BOST) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

BlitzPredict Token Profile

BlitzPredict is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 11th, 2018. BlitzPredict’s total supply is 950,873,123 tokens and its circulating supply is 381,197,269 tokens. The official message board for BlitzPredict is medium.com/@BlitzPredict1 . BlitzPredict’s official website is www.blitzpredict.io . The Reddit community for BlitzPredict is /r/blitzpredict and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BlitzPredict’s official Twitter account is @blitzpredict and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BlitzPredict

BlitzPredict can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlitzPredict directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BlitzPredict should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BlitzPredict using one of the exchanges listed above.

