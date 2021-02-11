Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.68 EPS.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock traded down $0.49 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.32. The stock had a trading volume of 1,540,819 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,663. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.11. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a twelve month low of $12.67 and a twelve month high of $40.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 30.13 and a beta of 1.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.76%. Blackstone Mortgage Trust’s payout ratio is 100.81%.

BXMT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.90.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

