Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) PT Raised to $28.00 at Citigroup

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.69% from the company’s previous close.
Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.70.
BXMT traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,663. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $40.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.11.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 20.2% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 98.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 28.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 18,980 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile
Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.
