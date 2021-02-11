Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) PT Raised to $28.00 at Citigroup

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $24.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s target price suggests a potential downside of 1.69% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research report on Friday, November 6th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.70.

BXMT traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $28.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,541 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,061,663. Blackstone Mortgage Trust has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $40.62. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 30.59 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.11.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.01). Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a return on equity of 8.44% and a net margin of 18.98%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Blackstone Mortgage Trust will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $55,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 20.2% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 98.8% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 20,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 2.3% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 100,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,206,000 after buying an additional 2,283 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 28.2% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 86,242 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,895,000 after buying an additional 18,980 shares during the period. 57.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust Company Profile

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by commercial properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

