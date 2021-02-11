BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BBN)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.
Shares of BBN opened at $26.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day moving average is $26.15. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $27.49.
About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust
