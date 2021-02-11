BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.12 (NYSE:BBN)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.117 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

Shares of BBN opened at $26.68 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.48 and its 200 day moving average is $26.15. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $18.55 and a 12-month high of $27.49.

About BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

