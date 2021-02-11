BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) Plans $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund (NYSE:MPA) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of 0.055 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th.

Shares of MPA stock opened at $14.97 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund has a twelve month low of $10.35 and a twelve month high of $15.11. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.29.

About BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniYield Pennsylvania Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term investment grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes and Pennsylvania income taxes.

