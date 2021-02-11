BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.05

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MCA) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.053 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

Shares of BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund stock opened at $15.20 on Thursday. BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund has a one year low of $10.25 and a one year high of $15.26. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.75.

Get BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund alerts:

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Company Profile

BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations, the interest on which is exempt from Federal and California income taxes.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock MuniYield California Quality Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.