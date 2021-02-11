BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund (NYSE:MFL) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0485 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

Shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund stock opened at $14.62 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.76. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund has a 52 week low of $9.82 and a 52 week high of $14.74.

About BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund

BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds. BlackRock MuniHoldings Investment Quality Fund was formed in 1997 and is domiciled in United States.

