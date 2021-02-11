BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

Shares of BYM opened at $15.49 on Thursday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.55.

About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

