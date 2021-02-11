BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust (NYSE:BYM) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.
Shares of BYM opened at $15.49 on Thursday. BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust has a 12 month low of $10.41 and a 12 month high of $15.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.55.
About BlackRock Municipal Income Quality Trust
