BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:BZM)

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BZM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.
BZM stock opened at $15.43 on Thursday. BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $17.80.
BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile
