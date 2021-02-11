BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.05 (NYSEAMERICAN:BZM)

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:BZM) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.046 per share on Monday, March 1st. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

BZM stock opened at $15.43 on Thursday. BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust has a 12-month low of $11.33 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

Get BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It primarily invests in the investment grade municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes and Maryland personal income taxes.

Featured Story: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Maryland Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.