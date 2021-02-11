BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA) Shares Cross Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $12.84

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust (NYSE:BTA)’s share price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.84 and traded as high as $13.19. BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust shares last traded at $13.11, with a volume of 25,974 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day moving average is $12.42.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.051 per share. This is an increase from BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.67%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $514,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 8.1% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 66,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after purchasing an additional 4,989 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $798,000 after acquiring an additional 2,170 shares during the last quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $1,926,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust by 2.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 162,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter.

BlackRock Long-Term Municipal Advantage Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It uses financial derivatives to invest in municipal obligations. The fund primarily invests in long-term municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

