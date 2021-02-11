BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.08 Per Share

BlackRock Core Bond Trust (NYSE:BHK) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.075 per share by the investment management company on Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. This is a boost from BlackRock Core Bond Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07.
Shares of NYSE BHK opened at $16.38 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.91. BlackRock Core Bond Trust has a 1-year low of $11.44 and a 1-year high of $16.59.
About BlackRock Core Bond Trust
