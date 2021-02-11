Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.08, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Black Hills had a return on equity of 8.71% and a net margin of 13.01%. The company had revenue of $486.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $593.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis.

BKH opened at $61.98 on Thursday. Black Hills has a one year low of $48.07 and a one year high of $85.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.565 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Black Hills’s dividend payout ratio is 64.02%.

BKH has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised Black Hills from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Bank of America raised Black Hills from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Scotiabank raised Black Hills from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Black Hills from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Black Hills has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.33.

In other news, Director Kathleen S. Mcallister acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $61.86 per share, with a total value of $123,720.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,839 shares in the company, valued at $299,340.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Black Hills

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 214,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

