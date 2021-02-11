Bitcloud (BTDX) Market Cap Reaches $176,246.46

Bitcloud (CURRENCY:BTDX) traded up 6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Bitcloud has a market cap of $176,246.46 and $3.00 worth of Bitcloud was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcloud has traded up 19.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcloud coin can currently be bought for about $0.0049 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Bitcloud alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,897.53 or 1.00149399 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00033862 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $470.46 or 0.01049409 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.60 or 0.00320325 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $105.89 or 0.00236209 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00086399 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001773 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 27.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00005004 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00001815 BTC.

Bitcloud Profile

BTDX is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 15th, 2017. Bitcloud’s total supply is 35,739,924 coins. The Reddit community for Bitcloud is /r/Bitcloud_BTDX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcloud’s official Twitter account is @Bitcloud_BTD and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcloud is bit-cloud.cc

Bitcloud Coin Trading

Bitcloud can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcloud using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.