BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) Trading 40% Higher

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) traded up 40% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $2.59. 22,805,754 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 912% from the average session volume of 2,254,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $68.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.44.

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter. BioHiTech Global had a negative return on equity of 1,749.63% and a negative net margin of 247.02%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in BioHiTech Global stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) by 105.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,600 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.16% of BioHiTech Global worth $43,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 1.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioHiTech Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:BHTG)

BioHiTech Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technological, biological, and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction, and/or reuse of organic and municipal waste worldwide. Its suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation.

