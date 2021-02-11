BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) Trading 40% Higher

BioHiTech Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:BHTG) traded up 40% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $3.05 and last traded at $2.59. 22,805,754 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 912% from the average session volume of 2,254,406 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.
The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.70. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $68.66 million, a P/E ratio of -4.68 and a beta of 1.44.
BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter. BioHiTech Global had a negative return on equity of 1,749.63% and a negative net margin of 247.02%.
BioHiTech Global Company Profile (NASDAQ:BHTG)
BioHiTech Global, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides technological, biological, and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction, and/or reuse of organic and municipal waste worldwide. Its suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation.
