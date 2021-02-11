Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Purchased by Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.

Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. boosted its stake in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,622 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $397,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in Biogen by 113.2% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Mirova increased its holdings in Biogen by 292.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mirova now owns 149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

In other Biogen news, CEO Michel Vounatsos acquired 3,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $241.31 per share, for a total transaction of $748,061.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $437.00 to $390.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Atlantic Securities cut shares of Biogen from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $175.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $339.00 to $278.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Biogen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $258.00 to $358.00 in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Biogen from $430.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.80.

BIIB opened at $275.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. Biogen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $223.25 and a fifty-two week high of $363.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $262.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $267.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. Biogen’s revenue was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $8.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

