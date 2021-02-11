Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Shares Up 7.9%

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)’s stock price shot up 7.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.74 and last traded at $60.02. 1,036,097 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,837,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.62.
Several brokerages recently commented on BIG. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded shares of Big Lots from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.25.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIG. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Big Lots by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Big Lots by 1.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in Big Lots by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Big Lots by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Big Lots by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.
About Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)
Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.
