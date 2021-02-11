Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Shares Up 7.9%

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG)’s stock price shot up 7.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $60.74 and last traded at $60.02. 1,036,097 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 1,837,156 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.62.

Several brokerages recently commented on BIG. Loop Capital downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays downgraded shares of Big Lots from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $73.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Big Lots from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.25.

Get Big Lots alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.92, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 2.39.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 3rd. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.10. Big Lots had a net margin of 10.30% and a return on equity of 26.25%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.18) earnings per share. Big Lots’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Big Lots, Inc. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BIG. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Big Lots by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its holdings in Big Lots by 1.7% in the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 12,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in Big Lots by 1.6% in the third quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 15,536 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its holdings in Big Lots by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in Big Lots by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.95% of the company’s stock.

About Big Lots (NYSE:BIG)

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattress, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises Christmas trim, lawn and garden, summer, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, home organization, area rugs, home dÃ©cor, and frames departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, candy and snacks, and specialty foods departments.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Big Lots Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Big Lots and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.