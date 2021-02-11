Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) had its price objective boosted by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on Berry Global Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a buy rating and a $71.00 price objective for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $63.80.

NYSE:BERY opened at $59.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86. Berry Global Group has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $61.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.11.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 35.39% and a net margin of 4.77%. The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Berry Global Group will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total value of $1,062,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 20,500 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,171,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,500 shares of company stock worth $3,263,045 over the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 152,187 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,551,000 after acquiring an additional 7,058 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 15,952 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $6,090,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co raised its position in shares of Berry Global Group by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 122,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,225,000 after acquiring an additional 33,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

