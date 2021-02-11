Berenberg Bank Analysts Give Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) a €7.00 Price Target

Berenberg Bank set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on Aroundtown (ETR:AT1) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

AT1 has been the subject of several other research reports. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €8.60 ($10.12) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 26th. Nord/LB set a €6.00 ($7.06) price objective on Aroundtown and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley set a €5.50 ($6.47) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.90 ($9.29) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.30 ($7.41) target price on shares of Aroundtown and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €6.82 ($8.02).

ETR AT1 opened at €5.87 ($6.90) on Wednesday. Aroundtown has a fifty-two week low of €2.88 ($3.39) and a fifty-two week high of €8.88 ($10.45). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.22, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 4.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of €5.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €5.22. The stock has a market cap of $7.94 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.45.

Aroundtown SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate company in Germany, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Belgium, and internationally. It invests in commercial and residential real estate properties, such as office, hotel, logistics, wholesale, retail, and other properties. The company was formerly known as Aroundtown Property Holdings PLC and changed its name to Aroundtown SA in September 2017.

