Benchmark Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $23.10 Million (MARK)

Benchmark Protocol (CURRENCY:MARK) traded 24.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 10th. In the last week, Benchmark Protocol has traded down 13.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Benchmark Protocol token can currently be purchased for $1.44 or 0.00003231 BTC on popular exchanges. Benchmark Protocol has a market cap of $23.10 million and approximately $1.23 million worth of Benchmark Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001147 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.02 or 0.00054013 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $126.12 or 0.00283659 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 34.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.02 or 0.00110256 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.67 or 0.00077966 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $38.33 or 0.00086206 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00201358 BTC.

Benchmark Protocol Profile

Benchmark Protocol’s total supply is 93,384,444 tokens and its circulating supply is 16,083,716 tokens. The official message board for Benchmark Protocol is benchmarkprotocol.medium.com . Benchmark Protocol’s official website is benchmarkprotocol.finance

Benchmark Protocol Token Trading

Benchmark Protocol can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Benchmark Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Benchmark Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Benchmark Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

