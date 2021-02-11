Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Receives “Overweight” Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity restated a buy rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Wednesday.

Bellway stock opened at $41.31 on Wednesday. Bellway has a 52-week low of $22.95 and a 52-week high of $43.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.38.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

