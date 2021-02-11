Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) Rating Reiterated by Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity reiterated their buy rating on shares of Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of BLWYF opened at $41.31 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.38. Bellway has a 12 month low of $22.95 and a 12 month high of $43.24.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

