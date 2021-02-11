Belden (NYSE:BDC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Belden (NYSE:BDC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.81 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS.

Belden stock opened at $48.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.21 and its 200-day moving average is $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.20. Belden has a 1 year low of $25.54 and a 1 year high of $54.80. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.57.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BDC shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.85.

In related news, Director Judy L. Brown sold 4,000 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.39, for a total value of $165,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,258.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Chairman John S. Stroup sold 7,417 shares of Belden stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.22, for a total transaction of $298,311.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 92,253 shares in the company, valued at $3,710,415.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,093 shares of company stock worth $531,146. Insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile

Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.

