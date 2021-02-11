Belden (NYSE:BDC) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.13 EPS

Belden (NYSE:BDC) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.13, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $498.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $481.81 million. Belden had a negative net margin of 10.95% and a positive return on equity of 15.55%. The business’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.20 EPS.
Belden stock opened at $48.09 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.21 and its 200-day moving average is $37.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.20. Belden has a 1 year low of $25.54 and a 1 year high of $54.80. The company has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.39 and a beta of 1.57.
Several research analysts have weighed in on BDC shares. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Belden from $41.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of Belden in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Belden from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.85.
Belden Company Profile
Belden Inc operates as a signal transmission solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, and building automation, as well as live production and performance, video display and digital signage, and corporate communications.
