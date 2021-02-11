Bel Fuse (BELFA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 18th. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ BELFA opened at $15.74 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Bel Fuse has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $16.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.53 million, a PE ratio of 78.70 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.63.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Bel Fuse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Bel Fuse Inc designs, manufactures, markets, and sells products that are used in the networking, telecommunication, high-speed data transmission, commercial aerospace, military, broadcasting, transportation, and consumer electronic industries in the United States, Macao, the United Kingdom, Slovakia, Germany, Switzerland, and internationally.

