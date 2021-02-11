Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Purchases 126 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,574 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. QUALCOMM accounts for about 2.0% of Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $2,220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 223.2% in the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 181 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of QUALCOMM during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of QUALCOMM in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in QUALCOMM during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.39 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $144.11. 556,352 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,243,867. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a one year low of $58.00 and a one year high of $167.94. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $163.71 billion, a PE ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.34.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The wireless technology company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $8.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.26 billion. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 90.74% and a net margin of 22.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th will be paid a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Standpoint Research lowered QUALCOMM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Cascend Securities upped their target price on QUALCOMM from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.81.

In other QUALCOMM news, President Cristiano R. Amon sold 73,220 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $10,889,278.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 50,753 shares in the company, valued at $7,547,986.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 3,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.48, for a total value of $492,268.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,738 shares in the company, valued at $390,110.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 136,909 shares of company stock valued at $20,502,275. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

