Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. Has $292,000 Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66 shares during the quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC increased its position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 329.7% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $34,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Clark Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth $36,000.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $205.48. 86,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,519,063. Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $109.49 and a 1-year high of $207.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $197.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.95.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTI).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.