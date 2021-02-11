Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) Upgraded at Royal Bank of Canada

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) was upgraded by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm presently has a $48.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $37.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.29% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Longbow Research raised Beacon Roofing Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beacon Roofing Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.16.

BECN stock opened at $45.59 on Tuesday. Beacon Roofing Supply has a twelve month low of $11.66 and a twelve month high of $48.48. The company has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of -27.63 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

Beacon Roofing Supply (NASDAQ:BECN) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. Beacon Roofing Supply had a positive return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 1.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Beacon Roofing Supply will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 9,678 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 689 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Beacon Roofing Supply in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC raised its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 12,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $509,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares during the last quarter.

Beacon Roofing Supply Company Profile

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, and retailers. The company's residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and solar systems.

