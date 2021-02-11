Beacon 1-Day Volume Tops $117.00 (BECN)

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded 61.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 11th. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for $0.0483 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a market cap of $25,271.03 and $117.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 55.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.87 or 0.00024852 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005486 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00002997 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001033 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000091 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000081 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00001821 BTC.

About Beacon

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org

Buying and Selling Beacon

Beacon can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beacon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

