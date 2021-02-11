BB Liquidating Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLIBQ) Short Interest Update

BB Liquidating Inc. (OTCMKTS:BLIBQ) saw a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a growth of 1,350.0% from the January 14th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 770,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS BLIBQ remained flat at $$0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 205,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 692,460. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.01. BB Liquidating has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.07.
About BB Liquidating
