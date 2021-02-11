Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) Rating Reiterated by Barclays

Barclays reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY) in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on BAYRY. Credit Suisse Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Nord/LB reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:BAYRY opened at $16.47 on Wednesday. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $21.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.44 billion, a PE ratio of -6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.34.

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

