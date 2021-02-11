Basid Coin Price Hits $0.41 on Top Exchanges (BASID)

Basid Coin (CURRENCY:BASID) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 11th. During the last week, Basid Coin has traded 20.5% lower against the dollar. One Basid Coin token can now be bought for approximately $0.41 or 0.00000858 BTC on exchanges. Basid Coin has a market cap of $232.97 million and $1.79 million worth of Basid Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Basid Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002093 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00051983 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.75 or 0.00256721 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $46.01 or 0.00096215 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.00 or 0.00077390 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.35 or 0.00084389 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00062338 BTC.

Basid Coin Profile

Basid Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 567,952,726 tokens. The official website for Basid Coin is basidcoin.com

Basid Coin Token Trading

Basid Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Basid Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Basid Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Basid Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Basid Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Basid Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.