Barry Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of GraniteShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:BAR) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 17,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BAR. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. NovaPoint Capital LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares Gold Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $240,000. Finally, BFT Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in GraniteShares Gold Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $306,000.

BAR traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.30. The company had a trading volume of 312,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,469. GraniteShares Gold Trust has a twelve month low of $14.43 and a twelve month high of $20.59. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.85.

