Barry Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 3,649 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 467,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,649 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares comprises 7.0% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $23,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $48,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Highlander Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VTIP stock traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $51.45. 2,140 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,450,205. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52-week low of $46.38 and a 52-week high of $51.50. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.99.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTIP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VTIP).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.