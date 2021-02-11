Barry Investment Advisors LLC Makes New $452,000 Investment in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $452,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 271,096 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,826,000 after buying an additional 41,830 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 7.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,260,000 after buying an additional 8,668 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 10.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,022,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,140,000 after buying an additional 194,554 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 2.8% in the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 271,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,867,000 after buying an additional 7,429 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in Physicians Realty Trust in the third quarter worth $27,000. 91.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Physicians Realty Trust alerts:

Physicians Realty Trust stock traded up $0.24 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $18.62. 18,581 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,803,996. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 1.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.92. Physicians Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $20.78. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.77, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 92.93%.

DOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Physicians Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Physicians Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

Read More: History of the Euro STOXX 50 Index



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC).

Receive News & Ratings for Physicians Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Physicians Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.