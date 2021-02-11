Barry Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Total Se (NYSE:TOT)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Total Se (NYSE:TOT) by 29.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 74,681 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 31,337 shares during the quarter. Total accounts for about 0.9% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Total were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Total by 32.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 21,453,178 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $899,103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,290,178 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Total by 3.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,319,357 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $182,454,000 after purchasing an additional 180,679 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Total by 17.9% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,044,140 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $104,413,000 after buying an additional 462,380 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Total by 3.2% in the third quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 2,103,494 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $72,149,000 after acquiring an additional 64,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC acquired a new position in Total in the third quarter valued at $50,298,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TOT. Cowen downgraded Total from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $46.00 price target (up from $44.00) on shares of Total in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. UBS Group cut Total from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Total in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

Shares of TOT traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $41.77. 4,072 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,667,195. The company has a market capitalization of $110.82 billion, a PE ratio of -18.65, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.49. Total Se has a one year low of $22.13 and a one year high of $49.97.

Total (NYSE:TOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.46. Total had a positive return on equity of 5.36% and a negative net margin of 3.64%. Sell-side analysts expect that Total Se will post 1.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.9583 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 30th. This is a positive change from Total’s previous dividend of $0.71. This represents a dividend yield of 8.8%. Total’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.74%.

TOTAL SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Exploration & Production; Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Exploration & Production segment is involved in oil and natural gas exploration and production activities in approximately 50 countries.

