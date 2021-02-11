Barry Investment Advisors LLC Has $8.17 Million Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 221,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,243 shares during the period. Pfizer comprises 2.4% of Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Barry Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $8,169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Insight Financial Services bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 67.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. Truist assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.38.

Pfizer stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $34.45. 239,720 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,366,898. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $27.88 and a one year high of $43.08. The stock has a market cap of $191.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $36.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.32.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $11.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.32 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 17.85%. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 28th. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.88%.

Pfizer Inc develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Sutent, Xtandi, Xalkori, Inlyta, Braftovi + Mektovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Vfend, and Zithromax brands.

