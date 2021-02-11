Barry Investment Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,849 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Barry Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 4,849 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,361 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of General Motors by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,520 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC now owns 14,779 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 13,962 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of General Motors by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 13,450 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $560,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. 77.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get General Motors alerts:

In other General Motors news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 174,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.01, for a total transaction of $7,697,128.95. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,333,224 shares in the company, valued at $58,675,188.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randall D. Mott sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.69, for a total value of $1,342,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,801,335.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,446,153 shares of company stock worth $64,000,996 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

GM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of General Motors in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on General Motors from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on General Motors and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on General Motors from $52.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.32.

Shares of GM traded down $1.46 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.42. The company had a trading volume of 250,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,310,063. General Motors has a 52-week low of $14.32 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.79.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Article: What is the Producer Price Index (PPI)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.